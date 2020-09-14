Charles Tyrwhitt named as England Rugby official formalwear partner

British menswear retailer Charles Tyrwhitt has announced a four-year partnership with England Rugby to become the team’s official formalwear partner from September 2020.

As part of the partnership, Charles Tyrwhitt is collaborating with England Rugby to tailor an exclusive collection of bespoke formalwear to dress the men’s and women’s senior squads, through to the Under 20s/18s teams, team management and RFU staff.

Each player from the England senior squad is working with Charles Tyrwhitt tailors to ensure the perfect made-to-measure formalwear outfit. The first fitting took place over video calls due to lockdown restrictions.

Highlights from the custom-made range will include a merino wool suit with a burgundy lining, which will be paired with a Charles Tyrwhitt iconic white twill shirt and an Italian wool silk pocket square emblazoned with the England Rose.

Charles Tyrwhitt will also create timeless casualwear and gifting licensed collections featuring the Rose, as well as a limited-edition heritage line to celebrate the RFU’s 150th anniversary in 2021.

The initial collection will be available in selected stores, including Charles Tyrwhitt’s flagship on London’s iconic Jermyn Street, and online at Charlestyrwhitt.com from November.

Simon Massie-Taylor, chief commercial and marketing officer for England Rugby said in a statement: “It’s great to share the news that Charles Tyrwhitt will be the official formalwear partner to England Rugby. I have no doubt that with their commitment to use the very best materials to produce attire that is built to last, along with their incredible attention to detail.

“Charles Tyrwhitt will create an enduring and stylish formalwear range that is a great fit for our players and fans alike, as well as a perfect representation of our shared values.”

Nick Wheeler, founder of Charles Tyrwhitt added: “We don't see ourselves simply as sponsors but more supporters. There are many rugby fans among our team and customers, and we have always had a strong connection with rugby having dressed many of the best international legends over the years.

“I can’t wait to see the England Rugby team wearing head-to-toe Tyrwhitt and our customers embracing our collections.”

The partnership will also give Charles Tyrwhitt access to exclusive match-day rights and digital content, which will bring rugby into the label’s conversations with their customer and also expand its base among fans of the sport.

Image: courtesy of Charles Tyrwhitt