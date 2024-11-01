Charlie Casely-Hayford designs scotch sipping jacket with Aberfeldy

Single malt scotch whisky brand Aberfeldy has teamed up with British menswear designer Charlie Casely-Hayford to launch what it is calling the first-of-its-kind scotch sipping jacket.

The limited-edition jacket aims to offer a modern, refined take on the iconic smoking jacket, taking inspiration from the rich character of Aberfeldy 12 Year Old, a whisky with golden tones and signature soft honeyed, fruity notes.

In a statement, Aberfeldy said the jacket has been designed to celebrate and enhance the sensory experience of scotch sipping with friends and family and encourage wearers “to pause, appreciate the moment, and deepen their connection to those around them”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Casely-Hayford, said in a statement: "When designing the Scotch Sipping Jacket, I wanted to embody all of the notes, textures, and feelings that Aberfeldy evokes.

“Each element of the jacket, from the fabric to the silhouette, was carefully chosen to reflect the rich tradition of sharing a dram, while infusing it with modern elegance. The fabric has a refined, luxurious feel, much like the whisky itself, and the design embodies the same attention to detail and craftsmanship."

Aberfeldy scotch sipping jacket by Charlie Casely-Hayford Credits: Aberfeldy

The scotch sipping jacket has been crafted from a rare 12-year-old cloth sourced from a Scottish mill and is available in two colourways, Honeycomb and Gold, evocative of malted barley and honey, inspired by the whisky's flavour profile.

Sonya Perez Wesley, brand director of North America for Bacardi, added: "The Scotch Sipping Jacket was inspired by the idea of creating something whisky enthusiasts can share during their most memorable moments. Just as Aberfeldy encourages a slower pace to savour and reflect, this jacket is more than just a garment—it's a companion that enhances the whisky experience.

“It invites people to take their time, enjoy each pour, and create meaningful moments together. Just like Aberfeldy whisky, it's crafted to elevate the experience, offering a timeless blend of style and substance."

The jacket is available exclusively on Aberfeldy’s website for 900 US dollars alongside a bottle of Aberfeldy 12 Year Old single malt scotch whisky.