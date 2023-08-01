Charlotte Tilbury Beauty collaborates with Disney

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has been named the global beauty partner for Disney100, the year-long project from Walt Disney Animation Studios celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Described as a “magical collaboration,” the British beauty brand is releasing limited edition Disney collectables of its best-selling products, including Beauty Light Wands and Magic Cream with Tinker Bell designs and a Beauty Wishes make-up bag adorned with diamantes.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty x Disney100 Credits: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

To promote the collaboration, Disney has produced a short starring Tilbury as an animated princess, where the make-up artist worked with Disney’s longest-serving animator Eric Goldberg and special products producer Dorothy McKim to bring her animated character to life. In addition, the beauty brand has also curated 10 Disney-inspired make-up looks on its website for beloved characters, including Elsa, Ariel, Cinderella, Tiana and Price Charming.

It has also unveiled four limited-edition Tinker Bell rose-gold pins to collect. There are only 10,000 available and the bespoke pins will be dropped weekly until the end of August via the beauty brand’s website and app.

Alongside the product launches and exclusive website content, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty and the Walt Disney Company have also taken over the Selfridges Cornershop in London. The pop-up will run until September 2 and will feature limited-edition products, games, films and beauty treatments.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty x Disney100 Credits: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty