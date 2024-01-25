Charlotte Tilbury expands Hollywood collection

Beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury has expanded its Hollywood franchise with a new line of pink and red lipsticks inspired by Hollywood stars past and present.

“I’m giving you my secrets to Hollywood lip architecture in a tube,” explained make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury during the Zoom preview. “For years I have studied vintage photographs and films of the most famous Hollywood beauty icons, decoding the colours, curves and contours, which made their lip looks so iconic.”

The Hollywood Beauty Icon collection features ten lipsticks and five lip-liners. There are five “pretty, soft satin shine pinks” infused with light-diffusing lip filter effect pink pigments, which will make lips look fuller and wider, alongside five “high colour-impact” matte reds with 3D-effect red pigments to define the contours of the lips.

Highlights in the pink collection include a 90’s inspired warm rose pink, a satin pastel pink perfect for the red carpet and a soft mauve rose hue, while the reds offer a nuanced bright red, a soft wearable red, and a red-hot chilli red.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Icon campaign starring Kate Moss Credits: Charlotte Tilbury

Tilbury and her team have been secretly using the collection on the red carpet for the last eight months and state the line-up of pinks and red hues have been designed to be “super-flattering” and to suit all skin tones.

To launch the collection, Tilbury has tapped her beauty muses Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez to front the campaign, as each star inspired one of the lipsticks. Moss is the ‘Icon Baby’ a warm nude-rose pink, while Jaé Rodriguez wears ‘Candy Chic’ a cheeky and playful candy pink, and Dunn stuns in ‘Cinematic Red’ a bright cherry red.

The lipsticks are available for 27 pounds and the lip cheats are 20 pounds.