Charlotte Tilbury signs first US sports partnership

British beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury, part of the Spanish fashion and beauty group Puig, has announced its first-ever sports partnership in the US with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the National Football League (NFL) cheerleading squad for the Dallas Cowboys.

The move will see Charlotte Tilbury as the Dallas Cowboys Chearleaders’ first-ever beauty partner for make-up, skincare and fragrance to highlight both brands’ mission to bring “confidence and joy to all”.

Charlotte Tilbury will bring the new partnership to life with dedicated social media content and collaborations with the Dallas Cowboys Chearleaders’ squad members, including pop-up events and appearances and brand takeovers on and off the field.

The make-up and skincare brand will also offer touch-up stations at the AT&T Stadium during select Cowboys home games, offering fans a fun and elevated beauty experience to enjoy on gameday.

Commenting on the partnership, Charlotte Tilbury, president, chairman, chief creative officer, and founder of Charlotte Tilbury, said in a statement: “I am so thrilled to be the official beauty partner of the sensational, incredible, unstoppable Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders! They channel confidence, strength and empowerment, and, just like me, they understand that make-up has the transformative power to change your energy, so you can live a life without limits and pursue your biggest and boldest dreams.

“The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' motto is 'often imitated but never equalled', which instantly resonated with me. I always say innovate, never imitate and dare to dream it, dare to believe it, dare to do it. Since day one, I have set out to disrupt and transform the beauty landscape, just as the DCC has done in the world of sport and entertainment. They have redefined cheerleading and revolutionised the popularity of the sport – they embody excellence in all its forms! That's why our first ever sports partnership in the US is a winning match destined to Inspire and excite millions.”

The partnership with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is Charlotte Tilbury's latest move into the world of sport, following its landmark partnership with F1 Academy, which supports young female racing drivers. Charlotte Tilbury is the first ever beauty brand and female-founded brand to sponsor the Academy and the collaboration sets out to empower the next generation of young women in motorsport.