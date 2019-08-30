Cheetos to host runway show during NYFW

Cheetos, yes, as in the chips, will be hosting a runway show during New York Fashion Week. On September 5, Cheetos "House of Flamin' Haute" will be staging a runway show of 21 high-fashion, yet playful looks inspired by Cheetos fans on social media. The show will feature Cheetos inspired clothes, hair, and makeup.

The looks will be put together by fashion stylists including Luanna, Hungry Hipsters, Alexa Jade and J. Bolin. Costume designer Ami Goodheart, who has created looks for Lady Gaga and Ciara, will be designing the closing look for the show.

The runway show will be invite only, but the House of Flamin' Haute will be hosting a style bar open to the public on September 6 and 7 for consumers to get their hands on Cheetos inspired beauty products.

"We are continually in awe of how Cheetos fans share their love for the brand and express it in their own way, whether that's creating original recipes with Cheetos or donning Cheetos-inspired hair, nail, or makeup looks," Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing of Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement. "We are so excited to continue to celebrate our fans and their creativity, and in turn, invite them to get the ultimate Cheetos Flamin' Haute look."

This is Cheetos second time getting into the fashion space. Last June the brand collaborated with Forever 21 for a unisex collection of apparel and accessories.

Cheetos typically wouldn't be the first thing to come to mind when people think of Fashion Week, but this isn't the first time food has inspired a collection. Jeremy Scott once did an entire McDonald's inspired collection for Moschino. Fashion can take inspiration from anywhere.