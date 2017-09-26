Chiara Ferragni plans store rollout in China

Earlier this year, style blogger Chiara Ferragni partnered with Sant and Abel for an apparel pajama collection. Now moving forward with her designer career, Ferragni is planning to open stores with a new collection.

The designer is planning to debut her spring 2018 collection at Milan Fashion Week. Additionally, this line will follow a see-now-buy-now format for its capsule, along with upcoming retail store openings. The collection currently has opened locations in Milan and Shanghai. Within the next couple of years, the designer plans to open approximately 35 stores in China, according to WWD. “Right now, the market is booming for us,” chief executive officer Andrea Lorini told the publication.

Although China is a focal market for the digital influencer, Ferragni is also planning to open in China. The label is reportedly scanning for locations on both coasts of the U.S., targeting Los Angeles and New York specifically. “We’re the opposite of a normal brand that starts with physical stores,” Lorini told WWD. “We’ll always [be strong] on digital and social, but the physical element is what was missing.” The date of these stores are still yet to come, but her collection will launch immediately after showing in Milan Fashion Week.