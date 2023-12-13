Chicago Blackhawks launches streetwear collection with Just Dishin

NHL team Chicago Blackhawks has released a streetwear collection in collaboration with Buffalo-based fashion label Just Dishin targeting the next generation of ice hockey fans.

The limited-edition collaboration aims to bring “hype culture to hockey,” explains the Chicago Blackhawks in a press release while “pushing the boundaries of hockey-inspired style”.

The collection, available from the Chicago Blackhawks’ online shop, features an array of co-branded apparel and accessories, including hoodies, T-shirts and hats, as well as skateboard decks, stickers and a streetwear rug.

Jerry Ferguson, vice president of marketing for the Chicago Blackhawks, said: “This collection is more than clothing and swag, it's a statement encapsulating the spirit of the next generation of youth hockey players and fans who are elevating the style of the sport and making hockey hype.”

Matthew Keeler, founder of Just Dishin, added: “We’re very grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Chicago Blackhawks. A pillar in sports culture with one of the strongest brands in the world, the Blackhawks are uniquely aligned with our mission of building with the next generation and expanding the creativity in our sport.

“This is a big milestone for our brand, and we’re excited to see the impact this will have within sports-inspired fashion and beyond.”

Just Dishin x Chicago Blackhawks streetwear collection is available now with prices ranging from 10 to 200 US dollars.