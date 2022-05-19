Childrenswear brand Frugi to partner with Circular Textiles Foundation

Childrenswear brand Frugi is joining the Circular Textiles Foundation (CRF) and will receive certification on 22 percent of its Spring Summer 2023 collection.

The Circular Textiles Foundation helps brands deliver circular clothing ranges, aiming to make circularity accessible and transparent for all. It further provides consumers with accountability, transparency, and peace of mind in their purchases.

Frugi, a responsible fashion company that has used GOTS-certified organic cotton as a core fabric in its collections for 18 years, will be the first childrenswear business to join CTF. The UK-based business sells to over 550 retailers in 30 international markets.

Garments guaranteed to be recycled

The Circular Textiles Foundation certification mark guarantees that the garment has been designed to be recycled by a specific facility, which processes it into new fabric. The fabric can then be used to make new clothing, eliminating waste, reducing the need for virgin materials, and reducing CO2 emissions. A QR code allows users to check the brand and garment’s sustainability journey.

In a statement Frugi said a key aim of partnering with the CTF is to prevent clothes going into landfill or incineration via diversion and recycling. Sophie Scanlon, Head of Circular Design for the Circular Textiles Foundation, comments: “Frugi has truly taken to heart what it means to commit to making garments circular. We are delighted to be supporting them in transforming the way future generations value and interact with their clothes.’’

Sarah Clark, CEO of Frugi Group, comments: “We’re excited to be joining a ground-breaking initiative like the Circular Textile Foundation. Sustainability is at the heart of the Frugi brand our clothes are already designed to grow with children, using reversible prints, interactive appliques, and clothes with extendable cuffs, waistbands, and shoulder straps. Our commitment to eliminating waste is further strengthened by our partnership with the Circular Textile Foundation, especially as the first childrenswear brand to do so. We can’t wait to launch our Spring/Summer ‘23 range with the new certification and to show that we are serious about making a genuinely circular product, and to protect the planet we play on.”