Chillosophy launches ‘Manifesto I’ collection in Kolkata

Sustainable fashion brand Chillosophy has launched ‘Manifesto I’ collection in Kolkata’s Quest Mall’s designer concept space The Loft, along with 15 other brands. Chillosophy is part of a group of up-and-coming brands featured in The Loft’s ‘The Wardrobe’ showcase which runs until February 28. Other brands that feature in the showcase are: Rajdeep Ranawat, Zaza by Somya Jewellery, Arpita Mehta, Outhouse, Patine, and Varun Bahl among others.

The launch event gave city’s shoppers their first chance to shop Chillosophy’s women’s wear collection in-store in Kolkata. Manifesto I was inspired by the avant garde post-World War II aesthetic movement. It features a military inspired color palette, military inspired medal details, and fun touches such as heart shaped appliqués. Shirt dresses and loose, tailored separates present a feminine take on traditionally masculine military garb.

Launched in December 2017, Chillosophy is a minimalist label with an experimental heart. The brand recently launched its Manifesto I collection at multi-brand luxury retailer Ogaan’s stores and at Chillosophy’s headquarters in Gurugram.