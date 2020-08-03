Chipotle launches sustainable fashion line

Chipotle Mexican Grill is launching a responsibly sourced line of Chipotle Goods, made with organic cotton, and branded accessories available exclusively for Chipotle Rewards members. The collection will feature an open-looped line of Chipotle apparel, dyed with upcycled avocado pits from its restaurants as well as branded unisex gear. All profits from the collection will go toward supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable.

Today Chipotle Rewards' 15 million members will have first access to the collection by using a special password shared via email. The Chipotle Goods line will be available to the public beginning August 4. The entire Chipotle Goods collection will be available via ChipotleGoods.com.

Chipotle launches sustainable apparel

An early adopter to responsibly sourced goods, Chipotle has supported organic cotton farmers through uniform purchases since 2012, making it one of the largest buyers of Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) cotton in the U.S. Chipotle is also one of the largest restaurant purchasers of avocados in the world, and is now blending these two ingredients to create a fashionable line of goods. Chipotle, known for its famous six ingredient guac recipe, is left with nearly 300 million avocado pits per year in its restaurants. The company is now upcycling leftover pits from select restaurants to create several natural avo dyed goods. An ink is created when the pits are simmered in water, creating a sustainable, plant-based dye varying in color, that ultimately results in customized apparel and accessories for the brand. Each unique piece from the avo dyed collection requires five avocado pits, equivalent to five orders of guac, depending upon the season and size of the fruit.

"We know people are looking to celebrate their passion for Chipotle, and we set out to create a line of products with the same thoughtfulness, care, and attention to detail that we use in our kitchens," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer of Chipotle, in a statement. "With Chipotle Goods, our fans can get quality items that support sustainable agriculture and represent our mission of cultivating a better world."

Many items in the collection have been created by Loomstate, Chipotle's uniform partner, using materials that reduced waste and water. The collection features subtly branded details like avocado lined jean jackets or more bold options such as customizable graphic tees, which allows fans to select their ingredients as they do in the restaurant. The line is focused on size inclusivity, gender neutral pieces and features unisex sizing on most products. By purchasing apparel made with organic cotton from Loomstate for its Goods collection Chipotle expects to prevent the use of a significant amount of synthetic pesticides. Loomstate estimates that in 2019 alone, Chipotle's purchase of employee uniforms made with organic cotton prevented approximately 1.7 million pounds of synthetic pesticides from being used.

The Chipotle collection includes avocado dyed t-shirts, sweatshirts, and tote bags, custom order T-shirts where fans can customize their go-to Chipotle order ingredient by ingredient, pocket and statement T-shirts, billboard and side-zip long sleeve sweatshirts, jean jackets, leggings, bomber jackets, hats, a foil weekender and gym bag, a reusable Chipotle lunch bag, a baby onesie, baby blankets, phone cases, water bottles, classic totes, camisoles, button-up shirts, and sock sets.

photo: courtesy of Chipotle