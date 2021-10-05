Chivas and Balmain join forces for limited-edition Scotch

Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing is blending Parisian couture with Scotch whisky in a partnership with Chivas on a limited-edition Balmain x Chivas XV collection.

Rousteing has designed two limited-edition bottles for Chivas XV, the whisky brand’s 15-year-old blended Scotch, which aim to showcase “Balmain’s daring outlook on fashion alongside Chivas’ disruptive approach to Scotch,” explains Chivas in a press release.

The first drop, launching on October 5, features an “extremely limited” and individually numbered gold bottle adorned with metallic armour and chains in a nod to Balmain’s signature runway pieces. The second bottle brings to life Balmain’s recognisable silhouette with a symmetrical design of chains and belts directly inspired by the house’s recent collections.

Image: courtesy of Chivas

Commenting on the collaboration, Rousteing said in a statement: “Just like Balmain, Chivas has always adhered to the highest standards with neither house being afraid to push boundaries and break with outdated conventions.

“Those already familiar with the Balmain universe will note that this unique collaboration includes a signature motif of the house—the oversized golden chain. Whenever I’ve included that eye-catching adornment in my collections, it has served as a bold symbol of the defiant spirit of our rebellious and inclusive Balmain Army – a bold and audacious attitude that both Chivas and Balmain celebrate.”

To celebrate the launch, Chivas and Balmain will have co-branded billboards in numerous cities to highlight the collaboration, alongside a fashion film following the Balmain Army as they journey through a night of celebration.

Image: courtesy of Chivas

The Balmain Army will also be gifted a Balmain x Chivas XV bottle bag, designed by the brand’s accessories team. The French label is also planning a series of Balmain x Chivas XV pop-up bars serving a range of exclusive cocktails at select fashion weeks, with dates and venues to be confirmed.

The Balmain x Chivas XV collection drops October 5 - the first drop is 149 pounds and the second will retail for 72 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Chivas