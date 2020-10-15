Chloé and Fusalp collaborate on skiwear collection

Two French heritage labels Chloé and Fusalp have collaborated on a skiwear capsule collection for winter 2020.

The collection marks the first time Chloé and Fusalp have teamed up on a co-branded offering and features technical outerwear, knitwear and accessories.

Designed to be suited for “both the city and the slopes” the elegant and contemporary collection fuses Fusalp’s technical, functional expertise and style with Chloé’s elevated fashion design.

The capsule has been developed by Fusalp and features a quilted doudoune, a smocked jacket, fitted and high-waist boot cut pants, colour-blocked knits and a ski suit with graphic contouring offering a vintage athletic look to skiwear design.

The colour palette spans navy, white, red, beige rosé and antique rust, as a nod to Fusalp’s tradition of outfitting the French national ski team, while alluding to the naturally feminine tones that are emblematically Chloé.

Alongside the outerwear apparel, accessories include sporty gloves and a branded helmet and ski goggles, made by Dragon. Each piece is labelled with an insignia that unites the brands in partnership.

By coincidence, Chloé and Fusalp both date back to 1952, from the heart of Paris to the French Alps, and have both established recognisable signatures and values. Gaby Aghion used the savoir-faire of haute couture to create a modern and youthful attitude, while Fusalp, founded by two tailors revolutionised Alpine ski clothing, starting with the production of the first technical contourfit ski pants worn by France’s national teams in the 1960s.

The Chloé x Fusalp capsule launches exclusively on Net-a-Porter on October 15, ahead of a global rollout through both brands’ boutiques including online from November 1.

Images: courtesy of Chloé