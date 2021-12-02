Chloé celebrates UNICEF 75th anniversary with a capsule collection

French fashion label Chloé is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with a capsule collection made from lower-impact materials.

The UNICEF capsule includes a white T-shirt and sweatshirt made from 100 percent deadstock or leftover materials, featuring the cyan blue UNICEF logo. This marks the first time a fashion house has been able to include the official UNICEF logo on its products.

Both products have been made using deadstock materials as part of Chloe’s purpose-driven commitment to drive positive environmental impact by upscaling the use of lower-impact materials, such as transforming deadstock or leftover materials into new designs.

Image: courtesy of Chloé

The capsule collection has been made in honour of UNICEF’s 75th anniversary and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Girls Forward initiative.

Chloé introduced the Girls Forward initiative in 2019 as a three-year global partnership with UNICEF to support gender equality programmes in its global aim to provide 6.5 million girls with skills for employability, learning, personal empowerment and active citizenship so they can advance in the workplace.

The Chloé x UNICEF 75th anniversary capsule collection will be available in its boutiques and on Chloe.com for a limited period from December 1 to 31.