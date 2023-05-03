Chloé unveils swimwear collaboration with Eres

Luxury French fashion house Chloé is launching an exclusive summer collection with swimwear brand Eres.

The Chloé x Eres collection launches on May 5 and features swimwear, alongside a range of beachwear essentials spanning ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, eyewear and hats inspired by the French fashion house’s design codes, including its trademark C-shaped detailing and broderie anglaise.

The swimwear offering includes one-piece swimsuits and bikinis, designed by Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst with Eres creative director Marie-Paule Minchelli. The swimwear is made from ‘Peau Douce’ an innovative second skin material created by Eres that combines elasticity, resistance, shape and comfort made from a castor oil-based polyamide.

Highlights include the ‘Philippine’ swimsuit with shoulder flounces and the ‘Polynesia Palau’ bikini featuring Chloé’s distinctive winged silhouette, while the botanical motifs in broderie anglaise adorn the ‘Pacific’ swimsuit and ‘Papuasia Peru’ bikini. The collaboration also sees the ‘C’ emblem that features on iconic Chloé bags such as the Mate hobo reinterpreted by Eres as hardware, creating sun ray ruching on the waist of the ‘Panama’ swimsuit and uniting the two cups of the ‘Papeete Paraguay’ bikini top.

Complementing the swimwear is a skirt and shirt cut from linen with embroidered eyelets, leather sandals, sunglasses, and a hat crafted from recycled organic cotton canvas with tonal embroideries on the lining. There is also a ‘Palma’ basket bag featuring leather handles, a removable pouch, ‘C’ hardware and interior Chloe and Eres co-branding made in collaboration with Mifuko, a Kenyan-based social enterprise that has been partnering with Chloé for several consecutive seasons.

The line will be available in earthy colours inspired by the Mediterranean, such as a dark ‘Summer Night’ blue, ‘Iconic Milk’ white and a ‘Red Ochre’ shade, as well as classic shades of black and brown. An additional colourway ‘Dark Honey’ yellow hue, will be available exclusively on Net-A-Porter.

The Chloé x Eres collection will be available in Chloé and Eres boutiques and online from May 5.

