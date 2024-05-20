Chopova Lowena wins 2024 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund

The British Fashion Council has named London-based womenswear brand Chopova Lowena as the 2024 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund winner.

Founded by Central Saint Martins graduates Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena in 2017, the label has become known for its British and Bulgarian craftsmanship by juxtaposing folklore references and sportswear, as well as its use of recycled materials and deadstock textiles.

As winners of the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, the designers will receive a cash prize of 150,000 pounds to support the label’s business growth, alongside access to bespoke business mentoring and professional services.

The fund, established in 2008, receives support from British Vogue, Burberry and Paul Smith, to showcase emerging designers and support their contribution to the British and global fashion ecosystem.

Previous winners have included 16Arlington, Richard Quinn, Bethany Williams, Wales Bonner, Molly Goddard, Christopher Kane and Erdem.

Chopova Lowena wins 150,000 pounds to support business growth

Commenting on the 2024 winner, Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: “We were incredibly impressed by the duo’s bold and sustainable approach to design and craftsmanship. It’s been a pleasure to watch the brand go from strength to strength, gaining a devoted following and attaining cult status over the last few years.

“I am excited to see their continued impact and creative vision as Chopova Lowena embarks on this new chapter of success. Congratulations to all the shortlisted designers who are a true reflection of the outstanding creative talent we have here in the UK."

This year’s shortlist included Ahluwalia, Clio Peppiatt, Knwls, Nensi Dojaka and Stefan Cooke.

On winning, Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena, co-founders, Chopova Lowena, added: “The support of the BFC and Vogue means the world to us, and we are eternally grateful for this opportunity to continue to grow and develop our brand on a higher level.

“London is at the core of what Chopova Lowena is about and we feel very proud to be part of this amazing creative community. We are forever thankful to our amazing team who work so hard every day to make our dreams possible. Thank you so much to the incredible panel of judges, we are so excited for the future!”