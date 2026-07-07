Christelle Kocher debuts Levi’s collaboration at Paris Haute Couture Week

American denim brand Levi’s has debuted a collaboration with Christelle Kocher, artistic director of Maison Lemarié, during Paris Haute Couture Week, designed to showcase “a radical reinterpretation of denim”.

The 10-piece collection reimagines American denim through “the lens of French couture savoir-faire,” explains Levi’s in the press release, drawing inspiration from Kocher’s “couture-à-porterˮ philosophy.

Christelle Kocher for Leviʼs Credits: Leviʼs shot by Kayla Connors

The collection has been entirely developed using denim as the core material, rooted in an exploration of textile manipulation and hand craftsmanship, while pushing the boundaries of the denim through feather work, hand embroidery, plissé drapery, floral constructions, and sculptural fabric treatments.

The result is Kocher transforming Leviʼs signature styles, such as the 501 jean and the Type II Jacket, into “highly crafted couture pieces” with feather finishes, embroidery and sculptural detailing, as well as elevated silhouettes, from draped black denim gowns to statement headpieces.

Christelle Kocher for Leviʼs Credits: Leviʼs shot by Kayla Connors

Levi’s makes Paris Haute Couture Week debut with Christelle Kocher

Designed to create a dialogue between everyday denim and couture dressing, the capsule features intricate plissé work, feather and floral constructions and delicate lace applications, alongside resin-coated denim fragments and leather embroideries.

Highlights include a full feather gown paired with a matching cape combining denim, lace and resin “into richly textured surfaces inspired by fish scales,” while other pieces layered denim plissé forms into abstract floral bustiers, and couture embroidery elevates classic tanks, shirts and denim separates into luxurious eveningwear pieces.

Christelle Kocher for Leviʼs Credits: Leviʼs shot by Kayla Connors

Commenting on the collaboration, Kocher said in a statement: "It was a privilege to bring these two teams together and see this collection come to life. This capsule reflects my life between the US and France, two countries that fuel my creative energy."

Christelle Kocher for Leviʼs Credits: Leviʼs shot by Kayla Connors

Mathilde Vaucheret, vice president of Europe marketing and brand experience at Levi’s, added: “Bringing Leviʼs to Paris Haute Couture for the first time is a major moment for us. With over a century of history behind the brand, partnering with Christelle Kocher felt like a natural fit. She brings a distinctly Parisian perspective with a modern edge that complements our denim heritage.

“Her Couture-à-Porter vision is the perfect way to elevate the craftsmanship of denim. With this collaboration, we continue to take our iconic brand into new cultural spaces in Europe.”

Christelle Kocher for Leviʼs Credits: Leviʼs shot by Kayla Connors

Christelle Kocher for Leviʼs Credits: Leviʼs shot by Kayla Connors

Christelle Kocher for Leviʼs Credits: Leviʼs shot by Kayla Connors