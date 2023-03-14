Christian Cowan unveils Teletubbies collection

British designer Christian Cowan is teaming up with Teletubbies with a limited-edition fashion collection featuring the colourful quartet in signature fashion poses.

The collection features the Teletubbies on “elevated essentials,” explains WildBrain, kids content company and owner of Teletubbies, including hoodies, T-shirts and denim.

Cowan, who has taken inspiration from iconic fashion campaigns of the early 90s, has also created a pair of knee-high boots in tribute to his favourite Teletubby, Dipsy, in neon green plush fabric.

Image: Christian Cowan x Teletubbies

Commenting on the collaboration, Cowan said in a statement: "I grew up watching the Teletubbies, so being able to combine that nostalgia with my passion for fashion is a dream come true. The characters’ fun, playful personalities match my own design aesthetic, so I’m excited to launch this new collection to show the Teletubbies in a new light and celebrate them as the stars that they are.”

Jim Fielding, chief marketing and brands officer at WildBrain, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Christian on this new Teletubbies fashion line. Christian’s vision as a designer is unparalleled, and his playful, creative sensibilities are an ideal match for the Teletubbies.

“At WildBrain, we want to ensure all Teletubbies fans have the opportunity to celebrate their love for the brand, both on and off screen. Christian has created an innovative and stylish line that adult fans are sure to love.”

Image: Christian Cowan x Teletubbies

The Christian Cowan collaboration builds on the momentum generated for the Teletubbies 25th anniversary, which included a footwear collection with Koi that reflected the colourful personalities of the show’s recognised characters Tinky-Winky, Laa-Laa, Dipsy and Po in their signature purple, green, yellow and red colours.

The Christian Cowan x Teletubbies five-piece collection is available on the designer's website with prices ranging from 163 pounds for a T-shirt to 2,086 pounds for the knee-high boots.