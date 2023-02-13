Christian Lacroix and Regatta to preview collaboration at PFW

Regatta Great Outdoors has announced that it is teaming up with French fashion house Christian Lacroix on an outdoorwear collaboration for autumn/winter 2023 that will be revealed during Paris Fashion Week.

The Christian Lacroix x Regatta Great Outdoors collection will feature jackets, coats and accessories and will be exclusively previewed in March during Paris Fashion Week, ahead of its consumer launch in October 2023.

The womenswear and menswear collection consists of 27 ready-to-wear styles across clothing, footwear and accessories, featuring outerwear silhouettes such as long-line puffer coats, boxy baffle jackets and oversized gilets alongside lace-up boots, classic hikers, wellies and trainers.

The collaboration stays true to Christian Lacroix’s use of colour and print, with pieces available in multiple colourways. The line will also feature exclusive revived archival Christian Lacroix prints alongside the introduction of new and exclusive prints, including Jardin des Hesperides and Selam for women, and Herbier, a navy botanical for men.

Maya Fox, product director at Regatta, said in a statement: “The AW23 Christian Lacroix x Regatta collection merges the heritage and expertise of both brands to deliver a collection that is stylish, functional, and contemporary. Regatta’s unrivalled experience creating quality outdoor clothing is perfectly complemented by the iconic prints from Christian Lacroix.

“Made to last, the heritage prints, functionality and classic design give the collection longevity. Both brands have worked seamlessly to create a standout collection which we’re incredibly proud of and look forward to presenting and celebrating together at Paris Fashion Week.”

The Christian Lacroix x Regatta Great Outdoors collaboration will be available online and in Regatta stores and stockists across the UK and Ireland, France, Poland, and Germany. Price points for the outerwear pieces start at 95 pounds for the Bonnieux gilet, with inclusive sizes ranging from 8-20 / S-XXXL.