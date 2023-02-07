Christian Siriano reimagines ‘Cher Horowitz’s’ yellow plaid suit for Super Bowl ad

Rakuten, the shopping platform that offers Cash Back and rewards, has tapped fashion designer Christian Siriano to reimagine Cher Horowitz’s’ iconic yellow plaid suit from the ‘Clueless’ film for its Super Bowl advert.

In the 30-second spot, Alicia Silverstone reprises her role as Cher Horowitz, playing a high school student in a debate classroom arguing the merits of Rakuten’s cashback programme while wearing the pleated mini-skirt and cropped jacket suit designed by Siriano.

The advert, entitled ‘Not So Clueless,’ will debut during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, and even features Siriano as one of the students in the classroom.

Image: Rakuten; ‘Not So Clueless’ campaign - Christian Siriano and Alicia Silverstone

Alongside the yellow plaid suit, Siriano has created three additional Clueless-inspired looks as part of the campaign that will debut during his New York Fashion Week show on February 9. These looks will then become part of the ‘Christian Siriano x Rakuten Giveaway’ available exclusively for Rakuten members from February 10 to 20.

The designer has also curated a shoppable ‘Not So Clueless’ edit, where shoppers can earn cashback by shopping his exclusive picks of Clueless-inspired fashion looks.

"I'm such a big fan of Clueless, and Alicia is one of my dear friends, so imagining the 2023 version of her most iconic look in Clueless for Rakuten's ad was a dream come true," explained Siriano in a statement. "I hope the joy I felt going back in time with Alicia on set shines through in my picks for 'The Not-So-Clueless edit', and that everyone feels inspired to live out their wildest Clueless closet dreams."

Image: Rakuten; ‘Not So Clueless’ campaign - Alicia Silverstone

Vicki McRae, senior vice president of brand, creative and communications at Rakuten, added: "As we set out to make our second Super Bowl campaign, we knew we needed a big breakthrough idea that telegraphed shopping. When we saw the concept for 'Not So Clueless,' we immediately loved how it communicated that Rakuten is the place to save when shopping, while also tapping into the hyper-relevance of current '90s trends in culture.

"Clueless has had a long-lasting impact on the fashion community so it was natural to extend our campaign into this year's Fashion Week with Christian Siriano. Christian's authentic relationship with Alicia and love of Clueless led to a beautiful partnership that is not just fashion forward - but also helps continue to drive awareness for Rakuten among shoppers."