Christian Siriano to headline Cunard’s fashion week in 2025

British luxury cruise line Cunard has announced that New York-based fashion designer Christian Siriano will headline its Transatlantic Fashion Week in 2025.

Cunard, described as having the “most glamorous ships at sea,” will be hosting its Transatlantic Fashion Week onboard the Queen Mary 2, sailing from New York to Southampton from October 31 to November 7, 2025.

Siriano, who has dressed global stars such as Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts, Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris, will be aboard the exclusive voyage and will host an exclusive catwalk show in the Queens Room, featuring archival highlights from his 15 years in fashion.

He will also share insights from his career during an intimate ‘in conversation’ session in the Royal Court Theatre. In addition, guests will also be able to meet him personally at book signings during the seven-night crossing.

The American designer will be joined by “an exciting line-up of renowned faces from the world of fashion,” which have yet to be named by Cunard.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said in a statement: "Christian Siriano is a true visionary, and we are delighted to have him lead our 2025 Transatlantic Fashion Week. His bold old-school glamour mirrors Cunard's own blend of timeless elegance and modern luxury.

“Our Fashion Week voyages have become must-attend events, attracting celebrated designers from around the world, and there's no better venue for such an occasion than Queen Mary 2 – the world's most glamourous ocean liner."

The 2025 edition of Transatlantic Fashion Week will be the fifth voyage of its kind. Previous headliners have included Dame Zandra Rhodes, Julien Macdonald, Virginia Bates, and Stephen Jones.

Siriano added: "It's a wonderful opportunity to be part of Cunard's iconic Transatlantic Fashion Week and I am excited to headline next year's voyage. What a unique way to showcase my designs that celebrate both the heritage of fashion as well as its future. I can't wait to show guests on board a fabulous and once-in-a-lifetime experience."