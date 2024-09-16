Christian Siriano to launch affordable bridal with Azazie

US direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand Azazie is collaborating with award-winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano on an affordable bridal collection launching in October.

Three pieces from the collaboration, one bridal and two bridesmaids look in all black, were unveiled during Siriano’s New York Fashion Week SS25 show on September 6, ahead of the official launch in October, during New York Bridal Fashion Week.

Christian Siriano Bridal for Azazie collection unveiled during NYFW SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Christian Siriano Bridal for Azazie collection will offer designs tailored “for the modern, fashion-forward bride and her bridal party,” with all haute couture bridal and bridesmaid styles available at an affordable price point, as all pieces will be under 1,000 US dollars.

The collection has also been designed to be inclusive with sizes ranging from US 0 to 30.

Commenting on the collaboration, Siriano said in a statement: "Bridal is such a personal and special experience for everyone, and I wanted to create a collection that feels both luxurious and accessible.

"Teaming up with Azazie allowed me to bring couture-level craftsmanship and design to a wider audience, without compromising on quality or beauty."

