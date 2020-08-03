Christian Siriano to receive funding to produce PPE

American fashion designer Christian Siriano will receive 352,590 US dollars in funding from the state of New York to continue to produce “needed supplies to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The announcement was made by New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, who said that 12 New York companies will receive support from the State to produce life-saving medical products and PPE.

The 6.9 million US dollars in grant funds have been awarded to manufacturers across New York to help alleviate product shortages due to supply chain issues that Cuomo stated could lead to unfair pricing practices as the city prepares for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic this autumn.

CJ Designs, a Christian Siriano Co., will receive 352,590 US dollars, Cuomo said, to manufacture face masks/coverings for non-medical employees returning to public service.

The fashion designer, who was one of the first fashion brands to start producing PPE when the pandemic hit earlier this year, has already provided the city of Buffalo, New York, with 10,000 customised uniform face masks and Metro North with 7,000.

“Christian Siriano quickly changed the scope of his high fashion Manhattan design and manufacturing studio to provide proper face coverings for two of the larger public employers in the state of New York,” Cuomo said in a statement. “His company has invested 600,000 US dollars in this project, which allowed him to maintain his 17-person staff while promoting safety and economic recovery through the adaptation of his normal business. Christian is symbolic of great New Yorkers rising to the challenge and supporting the well-being of the larger New York State community.”

On Instagram, Siriano said: “Thank you @nygovcuomo for the support! We made so many masks, helped save lives and you helped save our employees and a small business in New York.”

Other companies that are receiving funding include Genesis Disposables, which manufactures disposable hospital gowns, will receive 135,000 US dollars, while HPK Industries will receive 1 million US dollars for manufacturing surgical masks, gowns and other protective garments, and family-owned Starline USA, is receiving 200,000 US dollars for making face shields.

