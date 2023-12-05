Christie Brinkley forms joint venture with Xcel Brands

Supermodel and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley has formed a joint venture with media and consumer products company Xcel Brands, Inc. to develop lifestyle and apparel brand TWRHLL for distribution in retail and livestream channels.

In a statement, Xcel Brands said that the initial launch of TWRHLL by Christie Brinkley is expected in the spring of 2024, and Brinkley will serve as the public face and voice of the brand, including appearing on broadcast and streaming services.

Commenting on the joint venture, Brinkley said: "I’m thrilled to partner with the team at Xcel Brands to collaborate and launch TWRHLL, a brand inspired by my many years in fashion and the timeless style of my home, Towerhill. We aim to focus on inclusivity and fun fashion.

"I want to inspire women at any age and with any body type to confidently wear products that support their individual characteristics. TWRHLL is a brand specifically tailored to these efforts and I am excited to connect personally with consumers across retail and livestream channels."

Robert W. D'Loren, chairman and chief executive officer of Xcel Brands, added: "Christie is an icon, whose timeless elegance remains at the forefront of fashion. She is the perfect partner for Xcel Brands, as we continue to build a dynamic roster of brands supported by vibrant personalities that drive our retail strategy and establish powerful connections to consumers through live-selling channels."

Xcel Brands is one of the largest apparel providers within the interactive TV market and is strategically investing in livestreaming technology platforms and partnerships. In addition to TWRHLL by Christie Brinkley, Xcel Brands owns C. Wonder by Christian Siriano, Halston, Judith Ripka and LOGO by Lori Goldstein brands. It also owns stakes in Isaac Mizrahi and Longaberger.