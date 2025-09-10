Christina Hendricks branches into clothing with Joanie

American actress Christina Hendricks has launched her debut fashion collection with British brand Joanie, offering a capsule line of “heirloom dresses” designed to reflect her “glamorous and luxurious signature style”.

The 12-piece limited-edition Christina Hendricks x Joanie collection features dresses inspired by the actress's love of vintage clothing and Old Hollywood glamour, filled with elegant vintage prints, rich fabrics, and silhouettes “cut for curves”.

Christina Hendricks x Joanie collection Credits: Joanie

The capsule draws inspiration from her own wardrobe and the costume, fashion designers and tailors she has worked with throughout her career, and each dress is named after an aromatic flower used in perfume making, chosen by Hendricks to reflect the feelings these fragrances evoke.

Commenting on the collaboration, Lucy Gledhill, founder of Joanie, said in a statement: “Christina is an absolute magpie for nostalgia, and just wild about whimsy. She makes you wonder, ‘Why have the everyday version, when you can have a fancy one?.

“We used the same principle in our line of dresses - they are not traditional occasion gowns; they are dresses that elevate your everyday and enhance your weekend plans. They make you feel amazing because they are that little bit more special. They amplify the feeling of dressing up for the small stuff - of dressing up for you.”

Christina Hendricks x Joanie collection Credits: Joanie

Highlights from the collection include the ‘Vetiver,’ a foulard print tie-front midi dress designed to look like a vintage 1920s smoking jacket, the ‘Immortal Flower,’ a romantic and dramatic velvet and polka dot mesh maxi dress, and the ‘Neroli,’ a structured velvet puff sleeve dress available in dark green and Joan Holloway-inspired scarlet red.

Christina Hendricks x Joanie collection Credits: Joanie

Other key looks include the ‘Flowering Jasmine,’ a maxi dress featuring a mythical beast print worn by Hendricks in interviews earlier this summer.

The entire range is also made using responsible materials, in line with Joanie’s sustainability commitments, including heavyweight recycled polyester velvet, responsibly sourced viscose chiffon, and a rose jacquard fabric made with Lenzing Ecovero viscose fibres.

Christina Hendricks x Joanie collection Credits: Joanie

Hendricks added: “It’s a dream come true, and I hope women feel beautiful, interesting, and ultimately themselves in these dresses. I feel proud that they asked me to contribute to their legacy.”

Each of the dresses are priced at 129 pounds and will be available online exclusively at joanieclothing.com in UK sizes 8 to 26.

Christina Hendricks x Joanie collection Credits: Joanie