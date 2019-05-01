Christoph Rumpf to show at the Berlin fashion week

Hyères Festival winner Christoph Rumpf has been invited by Mercedes-Benz to present his collection at the MBFW in Berlin this July as part of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talents programme.

Rumpf from Styria in Austria, who is currently studying at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna, and has interned with Craig Green, was awarded the 34th International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion Accessories in Hyères for his menswear collection of deconstructed pieces created using recycled fabrics.

Explaining the vision for his collection, Rumpf said in a statement: "My aim was to show the contrast between clothing's primary function (protection) and what clothing stands for today (self-presentation).

"I worked with used materials from flea markets, including carpets and curtains, and I used belly dancing accessories for ornamental purposes. In this way, I am seeking to find my way towards a more sustainable approach.”

As winner he will receive a grant of 20,000 euros from Première Vision Paris, as well as a collaboration with Chanel Métiers d’Art, and a prize of 10,000 euros from Petit Bateau to develop one of more products that will be manufactured and sold by the brand, as well as show during Berlin Fashion Week in July.

Images: courtesy of Mercedes-Benz