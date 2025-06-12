Chrono24 unveils new brand identity and global campaign

Chrono24, the online marketplace for luxury watches, is rebranding with a new modernised brand identity led by chief executive officer Carsten Keller, who was appointed last year, as it looks to target growth markets, such as the US.

In a statement, Chrono24, which has been at the heart of watch collecting since 2003, said the brand refresh was the first step “in a long-term brand evolution designed to deepen engagement, strengthen partnerships, and drive sustainable growth”.

The new brand identity includes a new logo, featuring a modernised design, where the C has been made to look like a watch silhouette, alongside a clear brand voice, aimed at strengthening Chrono24’s positioning by creating a consistent, premium, and modern experience across all touchpoints as it looks to become the global default destination for luxury watches.

Chrono24 new logo Credits: Chrono24

Keller, said in a statement: “We are evolving while staying true to our roots. This new brand identity reflects the values we have always stood for: passion, trust, and innovation in the world of luxury watches. It lays the foundation for building stronger relationships with watch lovers and partners around the world.

“At the same time, we want to introduce ourselves to a new, diverse generation of watch-curious newcomers – especially in key growth markets like the US, which is one of the most dynamic and exciting hubs for watch culture today. In all of this, our ambition is clear: to become the default destination for luxury watches – globally.”

Chrono24 unveils brand refresh as it looks to become a global destination for luxury watches

Chrono24 ‘Time Is Our Thing’ global campaign Credits: Chrono24

At the heart of the rebrand is the notion of building on Chrono24’s role as a trusted platform – with an “upgraded, approachable, and globally resonant look and feel,” which is highlighted in its global brand campaign, ‘Time Is Our Thing,’ centred around the human-side of collecting watches with personal stories from the watch community.

Nick de Jong, director of marketing at Chrono24, added: “‘Time Is Our Thing’ shows how we express our love for watches – through stories, emotions, and the moments that make collecting meaningful.

“The new brand platform celebrates our global community and our shared passion for watches by highlighting insightful watch moments and relatable watch behaviour.”

Chrono24, which has offices in Germany (Karlsruhe and Berlin), Miami, Tokyo, and Hong Kong, offers new, pre-owned, and vintage watches from around 3,000 dealers and 60,000 private sellers in more than 120 countries. Its platform attracts more than nine million unique visitors per month.