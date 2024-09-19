Chubbies names George Kittle as creative director of football

American casualwear brand Chubbies, which describes itself as the weekend-centric lifestyle apparel brand within the Solo Brands portfolio, is launching licensed NFL apparel with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle as creative director.

In a statement, Chubbies said it is expansion into sports-inspired apparel with the NFL will be led by Kittle, who will serve as a brand ambassador, lead design efforts and drive its strategy for its NFL apparel collections as creative director of football.

The move expands Chubbies relationship with Kittle, who signed a partnership deal with the casual lifestyle brand in January 2023 as a brand partner and collaborator. He has released two collections featuring sports shorts, graphic tees, polos, and swim trunks.

Commenting on the new role, Kittle said: "I've loved every moment of working with Chubbies over the past two years and am thrilled to take on this additional new role.

"This partnership perfectly fuses my on-field dedication with my off-field creative passion. I can't wait to bring our shared vision to life and connect with fans in an exciting new way."

Chubbies said its NFL collaboration will combine “its signature fun style with Kittle's unparalleled passion and energy for the game,” and fans can expect a range of NFL merchandise dropping this autumn, featuring apparel from select teams “that reflect the fandom of the Chubbies' community”.

The collection will expand to include all NFL teams in spring 2025.

Rainer Castillo, co-founder and president of Chubbies, added: "George has brought an electrifying energy to our brand. Evolving our partnership with him while teaming up with the NFL is an exciting new chapter for us. We're eager to leverage his distinct style and our brand's creativity to deliver something truly special for fans."

Chubbies’ deal with the NFL follows its multi-year licensing deal with Team USA and Olympic Heritage, announced in July. The collaboration began with Paris 2024 and will continue through to the LA 2028 Olympics.