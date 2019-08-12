Fashion Designer Sofía Sanchez de Betak, founder of ready-to-wear line Chufy, has unveiled her second capsule collection with the Luxury Collection Hotels and Resorts, inspired by the Arabian Desert.

The Chufy x The Luxury Collection: Dubai is inspired by Emirati art and culture and “translates the indigenous destination experiences of Dubai” adds Sanchez de Betak, New York-based art director and fashion consultant in a statement, from the “Emirate's vibrant culture, authentic local experiences including a desert safari, falconry, and visits to traditional old souks”.

The design narrative of the ready-to-wear line is centred around the UAE's national animal, the oryx, a local antelope species, and is influenced by the natural surroundings of Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa and Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel.

The 54-piece collection includes an array of ready-to-wear separates, from lightweight blouses, kaftans and tunics, to flowing pants and jumpsuits in a rich colour palette of lush greens, browns, and reds are mixed with golden embroidery and vibrant oranges, yellows and blues to reflect the “striking desert landscapes,” as well as Emirati motifs, such as oryx, camels, and palm trees.

These lightweight pieces have been designed to perfectly suited for days spent exploring in the sun, while ankle-grazing skirts and dresses, coats and sweaters can be layered for the cooler desert nights.

"The Luxury Collection's hotels and resorts are such unique expressions of their locale, and exploring this destination through the lens of their properties was eye-opening," said Sofía Sanchez de Betak. "The UAE is a country of unconventional architecture with many awe-inspiring and opulent buildings, and The Luxury Collection is able to showcase the destination's captivating contrast between desert and city experiences. Dubai, and on a larger scale, the UAE, has solidified itself on the global map as a travel destination, yet it's amazing to see how this country and culture remain deeply rooted in its rich history.”

Anthony Ingham, global brand leader, The Luxury Collection, added: "Much like The Luxury Collection, Sofía is passionate about exploring new destinations, sharing unforgettable indigenous experiences, and embracing perspectives that allow people to connect with travel and the world around them in a new way.

"This creative ability, deep understanding of what it means to be a world traveller and Sofia's adventurous, effervescent spirit have made her the ultimate Global Explorer. Sofia has already shared so much about Greece and Japan through her exploration with The Luxury Collection, and we are excited to see her showcase the highly unique cultural experience of Dubai in this latest collaboration.”

The Chufy x The Luxury Collection: Dubai, marks the second fashion collection Sanchez de Betak has created in collaboration with The Luxury Collection, the debut 36-piece collection focused on Japan inspired by the tradition in Japanese culture, anchored in classic silhouettes and eccentric patterns.

Chufy x The Luxury Collection: Dubai launches this month and will be exclusively available on Moda Operandi, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, Browns, Bergdorf Goodman, The Webster, MatchesFashion, The Luxury Collection Store and Chufy.com.

Image: courtesy of The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott International, Inc.