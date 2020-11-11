Clae announces first-ever cactus leather sneaker

LA sneaker brand Clae has announced the launch of its first-ever cactus leather sneaker in collaboration with Desserto, the 2020 Green Product Award winner.

The ‘Bradley’ sneaker is 100 percent organic vegan cactus leather which is approved by the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The packaging is also created from recycled cardboard.

The laces are made of recycled nylon from plastic waste, the heel detailing of the shoe is created from non-toxic and synthetic neoprene and the 100 percent natural sole is made from the latex sap of the Hevea tree.

The sneakers are available in black, green and white and can be pre-ordered on Clae’s website for 119 euros or the retail price will be 139 euros.

To give the cactus plant time to regenerate, harvesting takes place every six to eight months at an organic cactus plantation in Mexico - the mature leaves are cut and then dried in the sun. The sneakers are produced in Mexico, in the state of Zacatecas.