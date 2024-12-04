Claire’s continues beauty expansion targeting Gen Zalpha

Fashion and accessories brand Claire’s continues evolving its beauty offering with the launch of C by Claire’s, an exclusive line of fragrances and body care products designed to help Gen Zalpha “feel their most confident”.

The new collection of luxurious body care and fragrances has been inspired by and tailored to Gen Zalpha's everyday lifestyles. It includes foaming moisturisers, bath and body scrubs, fragrances, and hair and body mists.

The aim of C by Claire’s is to build on the success of the brand’s existing body care product collection while offering even more bespoke scents. The debut C by Claire’s features original scents, such as Cherry Bliss, Cloudberry Fizz, Watermelon Kiss, and Salted Caramel, with many catering to the growing gourmand scent trend.

A marquee of this collection, Claire's is introducing an all-new signature fragrance called ‘Be The Most’ in a nod to the brand's platform rooted in self-expression. The fragrance boasts a delicate blend of pistachio, vanilla musk, silky sandalwood, and Italian citrus, designed to be ideal for both everyday wear and special occasions.

Meghan Hurley, vice president of marketing at Claire's, said in a statement: "At Claire's, we continually seek innovative ways to engage with our consumers and provide the products, categories, and experiences that excite them.

"We know beauty is a space that our Gen Zalpha consumers are passionate about, and we're thrilled to give them another avenue to express themselves through this new collection."

C by Claire's is the latest launch in Claire's evolution into a full-fledged Gen Zalpha lifestyle brand. Prices range from 12 to 25 pounds / 14.99 to 29.99 US dollars and is available in stores and online at Claires.com.