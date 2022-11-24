Claridge's unveils 2022 designer Christmas tree

Iconic London hotel Claridge’s have unveiled its 2022 Christmas tree designed by Sandra Choi for Jimmy Choo.

Named ‘The Diamond,’ the sculptural Christmas tree takes inspiration from the designer’s fascination with the jewel and her dream of stepping inside one. The tree took more than 350 hours to construct and has been crafted from 69 reflective mirrors and accented with 60 metres of sparkling light, which pulses and undulates and reflects off the multifaceted surface, and 250 individual aluminium panels.

The festive creation stands more than 5 metres tall and is finished with a giant, glittering bow topper, a nod to one of the key design themes of Jimmy Choo’s winter collection.

The Christmas tree has been designed in partnership with set designer Simon Costin to allow guests to stand inside to take in its shining, diamond-refracted space.

Commenting on her festive display, Sandra Choi, creative director at Jimmy Choo, said in a statement: “I have always said I would love to know what it is like to step inside a diamond, and now I can! To be able to collaborate with Simon Costin on this incredible project has been an honour. The jewel has been a repeated metaphor I have used to describe Jimmy Choo, not just because they are used in our designs, but for the multifaceted nature of the collections we create as well as the reflection and light we want to bring. The power to transform and shine bright.

“Claridge’s is a London icon. The perfect blend of glamour and decadence - great things happen at Claridge’s. There’s a magic energy as you enter the doors that’s contagious, from the warmth of the staff to the discrete buzz of guests in the lobby. And at night the hotel invites you to party. Claridge’s is a London jewel, it’s multifaceted, like the diamond that inspired our tree, like Jimmy Choo.”

The Claridge’s Christmas Tree has long symbolised the start of the festive season in London and has seen the hotel teaming up with designers including Karl Lagerfeld, Christopher Bailey, John Galliano for Dior, Alber Elbaz and Diane von Furstenberg to showcase their own twist on the Christmas season.

Image: Claridge’s