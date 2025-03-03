Clarks launches Roald Dahl kid’s collection

British footwear Clarks has unveiled a new kids’ shoe collection in collaboration with the Roald Dahl Story Company, bringing to life some of the author's most beloved children's stories.

The Clarks x Roald Dahl collection launches on March 3, ahead of World Book Day on March 6, and showcases enchanting designs celebrating the British authors Matilda, The Enormous Crocodile, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and James and the Giant Peach books.

Clarks x Roald Dahl collection Credits: Clarks

The exclusive range features canvas shoes and breathable sandals adorned with Quentin Blake’s unmistakable illustrations, such as ‘James and the Giant Peach’ trainers for toddlers and kids featuring a colourful peach pattern, centipede details on the heel tape, and rubber trims adorned with illustrations of James’ insect friends. The peach pattern can also be seen on quick-drying sandals.

For ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ there are vibrant purple canvas trainers and red high-tops channelling the magic of Willy Wonka’s factory with a sweet wrapper print with a candy-striped rubber trim, and a hidden Golden Ticket detail on the tongue.

Clarks x Roald Dahl collection Credits: Clarks

The tribute to ‘Matilda’ sees off-white canvas trainers adorned with an all-over letter print and signature red bows with ‘Brave’ and ‘Mighty’ scripted on the soles.

Each pair of Clarks x Roald Dahl shoes come presented in a beautifully designed Roald Dahl-branded box. Prices range from 28 to 42 pounds.

Clarks x Roald Dahl collection Credits: Clarks