Clarks Originals unveils collaboration with Nicholas Daley

British footwear brand Clarks Originals has teamed up with London-based designer Nicholas Daley as part of its Clarks 200th anniversary celebration.

For the collaboration, Daley has reimagined Clarks Originals’ signature ‘Wallabee’ profile, combining his love of British craftsmanship and bespoke textiles with his dual Jamaican and Scottish heritage.

Clarks Originals x Nicholas Daley Wallabee Credits: Clarks

Launching on August 29, the Clarks Originals x Nicholas Daley Wallabee offers a contemporary update of the Clarks authentic moccasin Wallabee silhouette with a blue and red tartan patchwork design, complete with a unique flower fob and tartan fabric lace, as well as alternative tonal flat lace options.

Commenting on the collaboration, Daley said in a statement: ‘‘Clarks is a British brand which is close to my heart - it’s such an honour to launch my collaboration with them during their 200-year anniversary.

“Having Jamaican descent makes it even ore more special, my grandad used to wear Clarks, he made shoes in Jamacia and was passionate about this footwear.”

Clarks Originals x Nicholas Daley Wallabee Credits: Clarks

Clarks began celebrating 200 years of comfort and quality, with a documentary film ‘From Somerset to the World’ in February, exploring its shoemaking heritage from its humble beginnings in 1825 in Street, Somerset, to becoming a globally recognised footwear brand.

This was followed up by the brand’s collaboration in March with Oasis singer/songwriter Liam Gallagher, who reimagined another archival silhouette following the sell-out success of its first collaboration in 2022, and its second annual Wallabee Day in April. Clarks is also launching a collectors' book in October.

The Clarks Originals x Nicholas Daley Wallabee is available in men’s and women’s sizing and internationally available to buy at Clarks Originals stores and online, as well as selected retail partners. Retail price is 170 pounds / 210 US dollars / 210 euros.