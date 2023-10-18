Clarks unveils collaboration with Jorja Smith

British heritage footwear brand Clarks has unveiled a collaboration with singer-songwriter Jorja Smith.

Smith, who rose into the limelight with her debut studio album ‘Lost and Found’ in 2018, has teamed up with Clarks Originals and reimagined its Desert Nomad as a mule.

The new style features a Sciarada Evolo suede upper, crafted with a more sustainable footprint compared to traditional suede, and recycled laces. Available in all-black and a white colourway, the mule also has signature Clarks features, including topstitching and crepe soles, alongside dual-branded fobs in a sleek silver finish.

Clarks Originals x Jorja Smith collaboration Credits: Clarks

Commenting on the collaboration, Smith said in a statement: “Clarks means so much to so many different groups of people – I’m excited to have the opportunity to add to that legacy. I wanted to work on a profile that’s different but, most importantly, wearable. Overall my style is simple and laid-back, and the shoes reflect that. They’re comfortable and casual but with a lot of individuality.”

The collaborative capsule will be released on October 21, available online in the UK, Europe, the US, Japan, and China on clarks.com and clarks.eu, as well as in-store in London (Berwick Street), Manchester, Osaka, Tokyo, and Beijing. The white style is available exclusively at End. The mules are priced at 160 pounds / 190 euros / 190 US dollars.