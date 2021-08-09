Clearpay and BFC launch designer collective

The British Fashion Council and London Fashion Week’s principal partner, Clearpay, known for its buy now, pay later services, have launched a collaborative initiative to showcase “innovative and diverse talent shaping the future of fashion”.

The Clearpay Collective will see British fashion talent producing a range of exclusive fashion designs, unique shopping experiences, shoppable showcases and designer-led content with “one-of-a-kind fashion moments” to celebrate London Fashion Week this September 2021.

The first two designers announced as part of the collective are London-based womenswear labels, Halpern and KNWLS, who will both work with Clearpay and the British Fashion Council to offer “accessible and exciting fashion experiences” during London Fashion Week.

Clearpay adds that more designers are expected to join soon.

Nick Molnar, co-founder and co-chief executive of Clearpay, said in a statement: “The introduction of the Collective further represents Clearpay’s commitment to championing British fashion talent, supporting the global retail industry whilst giving consumers more access to the fashion brands that they love.

“We are thrilled to be working with such a diverse and talented mix of designers and we’re incredibly excited for what’s to come as we continue our partnership with the British Fashion Council.”

Halpern and KNWLS join The Clearpay Collective for London Fashion Week

The partnership with Clearpay aims to provide the Collective designers with a bigger platform and line of communication with existing shoppers, while also enabling them to reach new consumers. For those with an e-commerce platform, direct access to Clearpay’s two million active customers in the UK via its Shop Directory.

Clearpay adds that the reach it will enable for these designers equates to approximately 8,000 times a designer’s average show capacity, which in turn it states will generate more exposure and increased revenue opportunity for each designer.

Image: courtesy of Halpern

London Fashion Week launches provisional schedule including a return to physical showcases

The Clearpay Collective launched alongside the provisional London Fashion Week schedule, where following three digital seasons, confirmed that it would be a physical-digital hybrid event.

The September edition will have more than 100 designers showing on schedule with 41 physical activation and 69 digital activations. Physical activations will take the form of catwalks, presentations and appointment listings, plus nine morning and evening in-person events.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, added: “We are delighted to bring back a physical element to London Fashion Week this September. There is a fantastic sense of excitement as London comes back to life and London Fashion Week will be the moment to celebrate our extraordinary city and its creative talent.

“The Clearpay Collective is testament to this creativity and we look forward to working with Clearpay to support exciting British brands, and helping them reach new audiences.”

Further details on The Clearpay Collective will be announced in the run-up to London Fashion Week, which takes place from September 17-21.