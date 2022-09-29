CNMI presents Sustainable Fashion Awards

For the fifth consecutive year, the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards were presented by the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) at Teatro Alla Scala in Milan on Sunday, 25th September. The event, attended by 1,500 guests, was hosted by Spanish actress Rossy de Palma.

The last time the prize was awarded was two years ago, in digital form. Since then, the CNMI has evolved it and expanded the criteria for promoting sustainable development in the fashion industry across all major areas such as environmentally responsible business, innovation, commitment to craftsmanship, diversity, circular economy, human rights and environmental justice.

Image: Olivia Palermo, Desirèe Bollier and Johannes Huebl presented the Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers to Nkwo Unkwa / CNMI

A total of 13 awards were given to personalities who stand out in the Italian and international fashion world for their commitment to sustainability:

The Oceans Award: Sea beyond by Prada Group

The Climate Action Award: La Soledad x Gucci

The Social Impact Award: ARA Lumiere

The Groundbreaker Award: Grounded Indigo by Albini Next and Stoney Creek Colors

The Human Rights Award: Rubana Huq

The Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers: NKWO

The Philantrophy & Society Award: OTB Foundation

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Award for Circular Economy: Timberloop Trekker by Timberland

The Pioneer Award: Eileen Fisher

The Biodiversity Conservation Award: Oasi Zegna

The Craft & Italian Artisanship Award: Bottega for Bottegas by Bottega Veneta

The Woolmark Company Award for Innovation: Sease

The Visionary Award: Giorgio Armani

Andrew Morlet and Toni Garrn presented the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Award for Circular Economy for the Timberloop Trekker by Timberland to Mariano Alonso and Nick Barber / CNMI

“Timberland is a company that has made great strides in the principles of integrating the circular economy. This is not only about product design - balancing durability and recyclability - but also about redesigning the global business model to focus on take-back and resale to ensure that products are shared and used more widely. In addition to these efforts to prevent waste and reuse products, Timberland also actively seeks to regenerate nature. The company invests in regenerative agriculture throughout its supply chain to improve farmers' livelihoods and thus also promotes reforestation. This is circular design for fashion in action,” commented Andrew Morlet, CEO of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Image: Indya Moore presented the Social Impact Award to Kulsum Shadab Wamab and women from the Indian ARA Lumiere project / CNMI

Only the Equity and Inclusivity Award was not awarded.