Coach unveils collection in collaboration with Kirsten Dunst

American fashion and accessories brand Coach has unveiled a capsule collection designed in collaboration with actress Kirsten Dunst and Los Angeles-based illustrator Jessica Herschko.

The Coach x Observed By Us collection is a celebration of the “spirit of imagination and wonder found in everyday things,” explains the brand in the press release, and features ready-to-wear, bags, footwear and accessories that capture the collaborators’ appreciation for iconic American archetypes like T-shirts, hoodies, floral dresses and jeans, reimagined with hand-made touches.

The duo worked with Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers taking inspiration from pieces found in Dunst’s closet to blend “the playfulness and nostalgia that defines her personal style with the house’s heritage of craftsmanship and spirit of self-expression”.

The result is a capsule collection in a colour palette inspired by Coach’s heritage colours explored in saturated hues. Key pieces in the collaboration include a wool pointelle crop top, overalls and a straw hat, each printed and embellished with original, hand-drawn illustrations by Herschko.

Coach collaborates with Observed By Us

Additionally, the pieces feature unique story patches, a Coach code and a symbol of authenticity for generations, with stories written in Herschko’s handwriting that tell the stories of illustrations in the collection. For example, one story touches on a character’s imaginative journey featuring a sailboat, strawberries and dinosaurs in a nod to Rexy, Coach’s house mascot that is brought to life with embroidery on the Swinger bag in Signature.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vevers said in a statement: “Creating this collection with Kirsten and Jessica was delightful. We got to celebrate our shared love of imagination and playfulness. Kirsten, and her style, has often been an inspiration for me.

“So, to design alongside her and Jessica, and to blend their vivid storytelling and colour with our own American heritage design language and craftsmanship was really inspiring.”

Herschko added: “We started Observed By Us to create clothing and other items with images that evoke a special, happy feeling and a sense of appreciation for both the natural and the man-made.

“It was very fun to collaborate with Coach because, much like us, they see a world of possibility in the small details and have the ability to execute that perfectly.”