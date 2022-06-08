Coca-Cola launches limited edition collection with Alma De Ace

London-based streetwear brand Alma de Ace is launching a limited-edition fashion capsule collection with Coca-Cola that blends its signature nostalgic look with the beverage giant’s iconic branding.

The 23-piece capsule collection features clothing and accessories for men and women that draws inspiration from Coca-Cola’s Classic archives and the 1980’s slogan “Coke is it!”.

Launching on June 8, the collection includes track jackets with matching shorts and an array of T-shirts and jumpers featuring the graphic prints and vintage panelling that encapsulates Alma de Ace’s signature style. The range also features embroidered T-shirts and a varsity jacket.

Image: Coca-Cola / Alma de Ace by Dean Martindale

Sebastian Agace, founder and creative director of Alma De Ace, said in a statement: “I am incredibly excited to unveil our capsule collection with Coca-Cola which has been in the making for months. Since starting Alma De Ace, I have always admired Coca-Cola’s iconic branding and timeless aesthetic.

“Synonymous with youth culture, the partnership felt like a perfect fit for Alma de Ace and this limited-edition range encapsulates the true heritage of both brands. Our team has thoroughly enjoyed creating this capsule and bringing together the key hallmarks that stay true to each brand, and that creative process resonates throughout the designs and campaign photography and film.”

Image: Coca-Cola / Alma de Ace by Dean Martindale

The partnership follows in the footsteps of Coca-Cola’s previous collaborations with the likes of Bape, Kith and Facetasm, and will be available on Alma de Ace’s website, as well as select items being available in Coca-Cola's new store in London .

Jackie Duff, regional licensing director for The Coca-Cola Company, added: “We’re so excited to see this capsule collection with Alma de Ace come to life. The designs truly capture the essence of both our brands, infusing a nostalgic aesthetic with a distinctively modern twist.”

Prices for Alma De Ace x Coca-Cola range from 15 to 150 pounds.

Image: Coca-Cola / Alma de Ace by Dean Martindale

Image: Coca-Cola / Alma de Ace by Dean Martindale

Image: Coca-Cola / Alma de Ace by Dean Martindale

Image: Coca-Cola / Alma de Ace by Dean Martindale

Image: Coca-Cola / Alma de Ace by Dean Martindale