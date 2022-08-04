Cole Buxton launches capsule collection with End.

Luxury British sportswear brand Cole Buxton has launched an exclusive capsule collection with End., inspired by the world of bodybuilding.

The seven-piece collection takes inspiration from the classic cuts and fabrics utilised by bodybuilders and features T-shirts, hoodies and sleeveless sweatshirts emblazoned with ‘CB Gym’ across the chest and back in homage to classic bodybuilding gym attire and branding.

The apparel has been designed to be worn in and out of the gym with a simple athletic colour palette of vintage black, grey marl and white, in keeping with Cole Buxton’s trademark luxury essentialist attitude.

Image: Cole Buxton ‘CB Gym’ End.

Cole Buxton brand director Jonny Wilson said in a statement: “Ever since the beginning, the philosophies and aesthetics of bodybuilding have been entrenched within our ethos. Encompassing not only the cuts and visual language, but also in what the sport demands from its athletes and followers.

“Adherent to the school of classic body building, we designed a capsule collection, uncompromising in cut and surmounted with a heavyweight type, that will be at home in the spartan halls and gyms of this discipline, anywhere in the world.”

The Cole Buxton ‘CB Gym’ End. capsule collection is available exclusively online at End.

Image: Cole Buxton ‘CB Gym’ End.