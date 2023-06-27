Cole Haan and Byrdie Golf Social Wear collaborate on a women’s golf collection

American performance lifestyle brand and retailer Cole Haan has unveiled a limited-edition limited-edition women’s golf footwear collection with Byrdie Golf Social Wear.

The collection with the women’s golf and lifestyle brand takes a fresh spin on two Cole Haan golf styles that launched in spring 2023, the ZeroGrand Fairway and ØriginalGrand Shortwing, which were designed specifically for women.

Together the brands have designed a coastal-inspired collection featuring stripes, seashell prints and crisp light blue and vivid green hues that are contrasted against neutral earth tones to target a “new generation of female golfers”.

Credits: Image: Cole Haan; Cole Haan x Byrdie Golf Social Wear collection, ØriginalGrand Shortwing Golf Shoe

David Maddocks, brand president of Cole Haan, said in a statement: “Cole Haan is continuously making waves in its women’s style across all categories. We are excited about this collaboration with Byrdie Golf Social Wear because our missions are in lock-step—we both want to bridge the gap between modern fashion, comfort, and performance.”

Credits: Image: Cole Haan; Cole Haan x Byrdie Golf Social Wear collection, ZeroGrand Fairway

Rachelle Wates, co-founder and chief executive of Byrdie Golf Social Wear, added: "We are thrilled to work alongside the creatives at Cole Haan as we debut our first women's golf shoe with the limited-edition Coastal Collection.

"We created Byrdie Golf Social Wear with the female golfer in mind and wanted to bring fashion-forward pieces to a male dominated industry. Our goal is to inspire confidence and comfort in the younger generation of golf enthusiasts on and off the course while showcasing their personal style - we believe Byrdie's collaboration with Cole Haan does just that."

The Cole Haan x Byrdie Golf Social Wear golf shoes are available now on ColeHaan.com and select US, Japan and International stores. Each piece is accompanied with a wooden tee and ball marker adorned with seashell prints.

Credits: Image: Cole Haan; Cole Haan x Byrdie Golf Social Wear collection, ZeroGrand Fairway