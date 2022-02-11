Cole Haan unveils sustainable Zerogrand

Performance lifestyle brand and retailer Cole Haan has unveiled the first-ever edition of their Zerogrand called Generation Zerogrand II with FlowerFoam. Generation Zerogrand II represents the brand's commitment to delivering more environmentally responsible products without compromising performance, comfort, or craft.

Generation Zerogrand II is the inaugural product of Cole Haan's new Change Forward initiative for sustainable innovation and natural design. Change Forward represents the company's intention to seek naturally derived or recycled materials for many of its product components. This initiative also, formally, extends work the company has undertaken over the past several years to reduce waste throughout its supply chains, such as introducing recycled materials in packaging and shipping cartons. Going forward, all Cole Haan products labeled sustainable will include a minimum of 25 percent naturally derived or recycled content by weight.

In a statement, Jack Boys, CEO of Cole Haan, said, "We believe we all need to do our part to protect our planet. Cole Haan has always been and is, now, publicly committed to do our part in contributing to positive change going forward. This is how we work for what we believe in. And, more than ever, saving Mother Earth requires a sense of urgency. While we know our sustainable Generation Zerogrand II product delivers the all-day performance our customers have come to expect, we also urge everyone to choose sustainable products in all aspects of their lives, regardless of the brand or retailer."

Generation Zerogrand II's outsole is fabricated with patent-pending FlowerFoam made from a minimum of 25 percent natural dandelion rubber. The lightweight FlowerFoam outsole helps to absorb impact while delivering all-day responsive cushioning and energy return.

"Cole Haan has pioneered a sustainable, performance outsole made from natural dandelion rubber," said David Maddocks, brand president of Cole Haan, in a statement. "We have been redefining footwear for nearly a century and we've always sought to bring innovative products to our consumers. Today, and tomorrow, we're now innovating for their environment through our Change Forward initiative. Our entire company is excited to bring this product to market and transform our product line through this initiative."

Generation Zerogrand II’s upper includes vegan microfiber suede made with 21 percent recycled content and reconstituted felt fabric made with 85 percent recycled plastic bottles (rPET). The laces are made from 100 percent rPET. The Ortholite Hybrid footbed is made with 5 percent recycled rubber, 15 percent production waste foam, and a fabric top sheet made from 100 percent rPET. As with all Cole Haan products, Generation Zerogrand II adheres to the Cole Haan philosophy of natural design, which focuses on four primary benefits: natural motion, responsive cushioning, energy return, and breathability.

In a statement, Scott Patt, chief creative officer of Cole Haan added, "This is a significant step for the Cole Haan brand after setting the pace for innovation within our space for the past several years. With FlowerFoam technology and our charter to create products with more naturally derived and recycled components, we are expanding our Natural Design philosophy to marry our beautiful, versatile products with the sustainability requirements our consumers have come to expect."

Generation Zerogrand II is now available on ColeHaan.com and in select U.S. and international stores now. The men's and women's sizes are offered in a broad range of colors and retail for 130 dollars.