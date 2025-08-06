Columbia unveils brand refresh celebrating “extremes of outdoor adventures”

US outdoors brand Columbia has unveiled its first major brand refresh in a decade to kickstart a new brand chapter in its nearly 90-year history with a tongue-in-cheek campaign that harkens back to the brand’s irreverent spirit of the '80s and '90s.

The brand identity and campaign aim to celebrate the “extremes of outdoor adventures,” while reviving the “humour and gritty gear testing” that made Columbia a maverick in the outdoor industry.

Joe Boyle, executive vice president and Columbia brand president, said in a statement: “Since day one, Columbia hasn’t cared about fitting in with everyone else. Over the years, the outdoor category became a sea of sameness.

“Our new campaign brings us back to our roots, being unafraid to be different, and even a bit crazy. We’re going back to that irreverent, confident tone that helped put us on the map as a global brand.”

Columbia ‘Engineered for Whatever’ campaign Credits: Columbia

Developed in partnership with London-based creative agency Adam&EveDDB, the debut campaign ‘Engineered to Whatever’ rolls out this autumn focusing on putting Columbia’s gear to the “ultimate test in over-the-top scenarios” by flipping the narrative on outdoor apparel adverts by reminding humans that mother nature will put you to the test and you need to have the right gear.

Matt Sutton, head of marketing at Columbia, added: “Whether it’s wide sweeping landscapes, sunny weather, or cliché model photography, advertising in the outdoor category has often followed a tired playbook by depicting the outdoors as pristine and perfect.

“But at Columbia, our gear is built not just for a perfect day but for whatever mother nature throws at you. With ‘Engineered for Whatever’ we’re showing people that our products are made to handle the extreme and unpredictable, with a healthy dose of humour and joy. By embracing the real and unexpected sides of adventure, we’re staying true to our legacy and charting a distinct and memorable path for our brand going forward.”

The campaign will continue to develop with Columbia stating that more “outlandish scenarios and celebrity cameos,” are to be expected, including adverts featuring crocodiles, human snowballs, and the grim reaper. The new branding will be amplified through out-of-home advertising, digital and social content, retail buildouts, creative activations, and partnerships globally.

Columbia is the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, and has been creating apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. It features products across categories, including hiking, fishing, skiing, and running, and utilises technologies such as Omni-Heat, Omni-Max, Omni-Shade, and Omni-Freeze.