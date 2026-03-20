Comfort, sustainability and nostalgia: AEC's key footwear trends for AW27

Following the success of Spanish supplier fair Futurmoda earlier this month, which brought together over 4,100 professionals in Elche, AEC and international consultancy Trendstop presented the trends that will define the autumn/winter 2027/2028 season for footwear and components.

Manuel Román, president of AEC, stressed that this presentation is “a strategic tool for component companies, allowing them to begin developing their sample collections with an early insight into the new products and lines that will shape the upcoming season”.

Lamia Molato, a fashion expert and Trendstop contributor, highlighted that “one of the keys to this season will be connecting the past with the future, transforming vintage codes into contemporary designs”. This reflects the combination of nostalgia, innovation and sensory design that will characterise the coming months.

Style without sacrifice

The first trend of the season focuses on the natural integration of style and comfort. Designs are expected to incorporate stretch fabrics, embossed jacquards and sock-like constructions that hug the foot, creating a sense of comfort without compromising on aesthetics.

Additionally, advanced technologies such as 3D printing and hybrid materials could be subtly integrated. This would offer versatile footwear capable of adapting to both urban environments and different weather conditions. The aim is to meet the innovation, functionality and comfort expectations of an increasingly demanding consumer.

Illustrative image. (From left to right) Anteprima SS26, Lacoste SS25, Hui SS26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Durability and repair

The second trend focuses on the durability and adaptability of footwear. Elements such as interchangeable layers, replaceable parts and repairable systems are deliberately incorporated into the design, creating products that convey responsibility and longevity without losing their visual appeal.

Credits: Camper Roku.

A prime example of this vision is Camper's Roku model. This six-piece modular shoe allows the user to assemble, disassemble and customise each element, transforming the footwear into a repairable and circular item.

By eliminating industrial glues and opting for mechanical assembly, the design not only facilitates recycling at the end of its life but also makes the technical structure its main visual feature.

Screenshot from the Camper website showing the different parts that make up one of its Roku shoes. Credits: Camper Roku.

Other brands such as Veja have chosen to offer repair services in their stores.

A Veja shoe being repaired as part of the company's sustainable projects to extend the life of its products. Credits: Veja (via Turbulence PR)

Textures and materials for the senses

Sensory design is establishing itself as a central theme for the season. Surfaces with micro-relief and quilted fabrics offer immediate tactile experiences, while each material—from traditional leathers to sustainable and “eco-sport” alternatives—is selected for its ability to create a tactile perception that is as appealing as its visual one.

(From left to right) SS26 collections from Lacoste, Maison Margiela and Campillo. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Dark bases like technical black or petrol green are combined with earthy tones and metallic or digital accents. For leathers, shades such as caramel, cinnamon, chocolate, berry reds and mauves stand out; while artisanal materials are enriched with sienna, apricot, golden yellow and deep reds, creating sophisticated and contemporary combinations.

(From left to right) SS26 collections from Agl, Bora Aksu and Luar. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Reinterpreted nostalgia: the past with a modern twist

The 70s and 90s inspire the season, reinterpreted with a contemporary sensibility. Vintage references are translated into current silhouettes, where micro-heels, combinations of classic materials with modern techniques and imperfect finishes add personality and emotion to each design.

(From left to right) FW26 collections from Adam Leenaerdt, Coker and Dior. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

As Molato notes: “the relevance of reinterpreted nostalgia will lead to more relevant and contemporary products”. This trend shows that looking to the past can be a powerful creative resource, capable of emotionally connecting with today's consumer without losing relevance or modernity.