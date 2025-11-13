Community over commerce: Crepe City's creative director on the transformation of sneaker culture

Crepe City is taking place in Cologne for the first time this week. Following its German debut in Berlin, the British sneaker and streetwear event is now moving to the Rhine to bring the local scene back together.

Connull Drummond, who has been involved with Crepe City since 2019 and has been its creative director for three years, reveals why the organisers chose Cologne, what is currently driving the sneaker industry and what makes a good sneaker store.

Connull Drummond Credits: Crepe City

Drummond's favourite trainers are the ‘Basement x Nike Air Max 90 “London”’, of which he owns nine pairs because he is afraid that at some point he "won't be able to get a new pair and they might never be reissued".

About Crepe City: The sneaker and streetwear event was launched in London in 2009 to provide sneaker fans with a platform where they can meet, exchange ideas and swap models. The event now takes place in more than ten European cities, including London, Paris and Madrid.

Crepe City is expanding to Cologne. Following Berlin, why did you choose this particular city?

We’ve been watching the Cologne scene for a while now. It’s a city with a really strong sense of identity, great energy, and a creative community that feels very authentic. There hasn't been an event like this in Cologne for six years now. It's important to give them what they want, and celebrate the culture again.

For us it's a key city. After Berlin, we wanted to take Crepe City somewhere that has its own rhythm. Cologne has this mix of street culture, art, music, and fashion that just makes sense for us. It’s also a bit more relaxed than Berlin, but still full of people who are passionate about sneakers and the lifestyle around it.

We know that Cologne offers a new and exciting demographic of people who will enjoy different activations, products, and experiences. Moreover, people from France, Belgium, or the Netherlands are also close by. It’s not just about selling sneakers; it’s about bringing people together who love the same things and creating moments that stick with them.

What can visitors expect?

Visitors can expect what Crepe City has become known for all across Europe: a unique mix of energy, creativity, and community. We’ve got our usual array of the best and most diverse sneaker and streetwear vendors in all of Europe: sneakers, clothing, accessories, collectibles. It’s a full lifestyle experience.

We’ve also got event activations from big brands like Whatnot and Crep Protect, and some exciting giveaways and prizes that you’ll only find at our events.

Beyond that, what really makes Crepe City special is the atmosphere. You’ve got collectors, resellers, designers, and everyday sneakerheads all in the same room, chatting, trading, and connecting. It’s not a corporate thing, it’s people-driven. That’s the part I love most, and it’s what keeps people coming back year after year.

Both German and international sneaker retailers will be represented. Who will be participating?

You’ll see a mix of the familiar faces that have been part of the European streetwear scene for years, as well as some new players who are making noise right now. We always aim to balance legacy sellers – the ones who’ve been there since the early days – with up-and-coming vendors who bring something fresh.

There’ll also be a few special guests and collaborations that we can’t talk about yet, but trust me, it’ll be worth coming down to see what’s happening. Every Crepe City has its own flavour, and Cologne will be no different – expect surprises.

You now host events in more than ten European cities. In addition to Germany, this includes the UK, France, Spain, and the Netherlands. Where will the journey take you next?

It’s been a fun and careful journey of expansion. We’ve been doing this for over a decade now, and it’s crazy to see how far we’ve come from that first event in London. Over the years, we’ve had plenty of offers to franchise or grow faster, but that’s never really been our approach.

For us, it’s about doing things properly and keeping the quality high. We only go into cities where it genuinely makes sense and where we can create the same Crepe City experience people know and love. We haven’t decided exactly where’s next, but we’re looking for places that have a real sneaker culture – not just hype. Somewhere we can offer the best experience to our community and our network of sellers. We’d rather do fewer events that really hit than spread ourselves too thin.

Are further locations planned in Germany, Austria, or Switzerland?

We’ve had a few brief conversations about Switzerland – Zurich or maybe Geneva – because there’s definitely a strong and passionate community there. But honestly, going from three events to 15 in five years is already something we’re super proud of. We don’t want to bite off more than we can chew.

Each event takes a lot of planning, partnerships, and local connections to make it feel authentic. When the time is right and we find the right local partners, we’ll start laying the foundation. For now, we’re focused on making every single event we already run the best it can be.

Credits: Crepe City

What overall developments are you observing in the sneaker industry?

We’re starting to stabilise again as a community, which is really nice to see. The last few years have been wild – crazy resell prices, multiple drops every week, and a lot of people chasing hype instead of passion. But that’s calming down now, and I think it’s for the better.

People can actually get the shoes they want again, often for retail or close to it, and resellers can still do their thing without it feeling like a war. It feels a bit more balanced. There’s also more appreciation for storytelling again – why a shoe matters, what it represents. That’s something we’ve always tried to celebrate at Crepe City. It’s not just about what’s on your feet; it’s about what it means to you and what story it tells.

What, in your opinion, constitutes a good sneaker store, and how do retailers manage to attract customers to their stores?

For me, a good sneaker store knows who they are and what they stand for. It’s not about stocking everything – it’s about curating something that feels true.

My favourite sneaker store is Prime in Utrecht, and it’s all about Air Max. I’m an Air Max guy myself, so maybe I’m biased, but I love walking in and knowing the team understands the culture. I can ask, “Hey, have you got this in my size?” and they’ll have it ready.

That’s real sneaker culture – personal, knowledgeable, and built on passion, not just sales. I think stores that build a community around what they do – through events, storytelling, or even just knowing their regulars – will always win. It’s about connection, not volume.

Is there a shoe that is still missing in your personal collection?

I’ve had such a busy year that I’ve not managed to grab this year’s Patta x Nike Air Max 90s yet. I’m definitely going to try and get them for myself for Christmas.

I’m a big fan of what Patta does – the storytelling, the roots, the way they always stay connected to Amsterdam and to real sneaker culture. That’s what I respect. So yeah, that pair’s missing from my shelf right now, but not for long.

Which models are currently particularly popular within the sneaker community?

Lately, I’ve seen the Air Max 95 making serious moves again. It’s funny because it’s not one of those pairs that’s constantly hyped, but you see them everywhere – on foot, on the streets, in photos, even on a skateboard now. It’s a real “shoe of the people". It’s tough, classic, and versatile. Even people who aren’t deep into sneakers are starting to appreciate it again, which is cool to see. That’s what I love about this culture – trends come and go, but good shoes always find their way back.

Crepe City Cologne will take place on 15 November at Motorworld, Butzweilerstraße 35–39.