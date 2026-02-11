Completedworks teams up with Asics to launch its first-ever sneaker

London-based jewellery and accessories brand Completedworks, which has become a firm favourite during London Fashion Week for its immersive presentations, has unveiled its first-ever sneaker design in collaboration with Japanese sportswear brand Asics.

The collaboration is part of Asics SportStyle’s ‘Crafts for Mind’ programme, a non-profit initiative dedicated to supporting mental wellbeing through creativity and craftsmanship, and sees Completedworks’ founder and artistic director Anna Jewsbury reimagining the sportswear brand’s Gel-Kayano 20 sneaker, a performance running shoe from the Asics early-2000s archive, through its distinctive sculptural lens.

Asics × Completedworks sneakers Credits: Asics / Completedworks

The Asics × Completedworks sneakers have been designed to blur the boundaries between function and art, with the jewellery fashion brand embellishing the sneakers with mismatched gems, pearlescent bows, and floral elements, incorporating their signature motifs, and juxtaposing the technically driven silhouette with expressive, jewellery-like details.

The sneakers have been handcrafted in Completedworks’ London studio and will be available in classic black and white following their debut at the jewellery brand’s LFW showcase on February 21, at 2pm GMT, at Completedworks.com, and Dover Street Market London, priced 225 pounds / 270 euros / 300 US dollars. The collaboration will then go on to launch at Dover Street Market Paris and Dover Street Market Ginza in March.

Asics × Completedworks sneakers Credits: Asics / Completedworks

“As a studio, we often discuss the juxtaposition of femininity and a certain sense of ornateness with the practical and everyday,” explains Jewsbury in a statement. “Trainers, with their simplicity and pragmatism, sit perfectly at the centre of that.”

As the sneakers are part of Asics SportStyle’s ‘Crafts for Mind’ programme, a portion of the profits will support Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s Community Programme, which delivers artist-led activities in partnership with Appletree Community Garden.

Asics × Completedworks sneakers Credits: Asics / Completedworks