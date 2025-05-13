Conner Ives among BFC Foundation talent support scheme recipients

The British Fashion Council (BFC) Foundation, the registered charity for the BFC, has named the recipients of its annual support schemes, including BFC NewGen in partnership with Pull&Bear, BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund and BFC Fashion Trust.

The objective of the BFC Foundation is to support the future growth and success of the British fashion industry with a focus on education, grant-giving and business mentoring. In the financial year 2024/25, the BFC Foundation remitted 1.2 million pounds towards its annual talent schemes and distributed more than 270,000 pounds to designers via commercial collaborations secured by the BFC.

The coveted BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund (BFC/VDFF), which celebrates “exceptional talent and creativity” and awards 150,000 pounds to empower a designer to grow their business, was won by Conner Ives. The New York-born designer, who moved to London to attend Central Saint Martins in 2014, has been a favourite with editors and buyers during London Fashion Week for his nostalgic aesthetic and his approach to using deadstock fabrics and vintage garments in his collections.

Ives beat off tough competition from Di Petsa, Dilara Fındıkoğlu, Edeline Lee and Talia Byre. He will receive the cash prize and bespoke high-level mentoring and professional services.

Previous winners of the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund have included Chopova Lowena (2024), 16Arlington (2023), Richard Quinn (2022), Bethany Williams (2021), Wales Bonner (2019), Molly Goddard (2018), Mother of Pearl and Palmer//Harding (2017), Sophia Webster (2016), Mary Katrantzou (2015), Nicholas Kirkwood (2013), Christopher Kane (2011) and Erdem (2010).

BFC names NewGen 2025/26 recipients

BFC NewGen 2025/26 recipients Credits: BFC

The BFC also announced the 2025/26 recipients of the BFC NewGen scheme, which supports the very best emerging talent to build global, high-end fashion brands of the future. New recipients include womenswear brands Aletta and Ewusie; Louther, who previously showed as part of Fashion East; Liza Keane, who has become known for her avant-garde and sculpted wearable art creations made from upcycled and deadstock fabrics; fashion and knitwear designer Oscar Ouyang; and jewellery brands The Ouze and Octi.

Returning designers are Aaron Esh, Charlie Constantinou, Derrick, Johanna Parv, Karoline Vitto, Kazna Asker, Lueder, Pauline Dujancourt, Steve O Smith, The Winter House, Tolu Coker, and Yaku.

Shortlisted designers announced for BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund and BFC Fashion Trust recipients

The BFC Foundation also names the designers shortlisted for the BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund, an award that provides the winning designer with a cash prize of 100,000 pounds to support their business growth and contribution to the British and global fashion ecosystem, as well as provide pro-bono bespoke high-level business mentoring and professional services.

The shortlisted designers for 2025 are: Bleue Burnham, Clothsurgeon, Harri, Labrum London and Saul Nash. Previous winners of the prize include Bianca Saunders (2024), Grace Wales Bonner (2023), and Nicholas Daley (2022).

The BFC Fashion Trust, which is currently in its 15th year, has named Clio Peppiatt, Edeline Lee, Harri, Nicholas Daley and Tove as this year’s recipients. The grant, open to ready-to-wear and accessory designers, aims to empower “positive business growth” by supporting specific projects through financial grants and mentoring.

Laura Weir, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: “I am delighted to announce and celebrate the recipients of this year’s talent support initiatives and the financial impact of the BFC Foundation. It is critical that we continue to raise funds to put support systems in place to uplift designers and create opportunity.

“Huge congratulations to all the designers and heartfelt thanks to our BFC Foundation co-chairs Tania Fares and Narmina Marandi, funders, judges and mentors who help make the UK’s talent support network one of the strongest globally.”