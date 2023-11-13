Conner Ives launches upcycled capsule collection on Depop

Emerging fashion designer Conner Ives has launched his own Depop shop with an exclusive capsule collection of upcycled accessories and clothing.

The limited-edition collection, designed and produced in London, is exclusive to the fashion resale platform and includes a two-piece T-shirt and skirt set featuring hand-drawn motifs alongside bracelets and necklaces made with Murano glass beads and pendants.

Conner Ives x Depop collection Credits: Depop

Commenting on the collaboration, Ives said in a statement: “With all my work, I aim to confront the fast fashion cycle head-on - returning to the craft and the concept of making clothes with friends, for friends.

“As a lover and advocate of circular fashion, I’m so proud to launch my exclusive RTW Depop capsule collection, offering fashion fans a taste of Conner Ives and making truly circular garments a bit more accessible.”

The launch is part of a wider collaboration between the London Fashion Week designer and Depop to bring upcycled, exclusive pieces to the platform’s fashion-conscious users and show that what’s old can be made new again.

Conner Ives x Depop collection Credits: Depop

Steve Dool, director of brand and marketing at Depop, added: ‘Young designers are a critical part of fashion’s future, and we’re so excited to partner with Conner Ives to bring unique circular fashion to our community.

“Making circular fashion more accessible is at the core of what we do at Depop, and we hope through this collaboration we can reach and inspire more people to look to different fashion options that are kinder to the planet.”

The Conner Ives x Depop collection is available now on the platform, with prices starting at 55 pounds.

