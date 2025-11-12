Consumers are demanding more accountability from brands before they buy

New research from sustainable fashion platform and communications agency Eco Age reveals a rise in “conscious consumers” who are demanding more accountability from brands before they buy from them, with shoppers even “willing to sacrifice cash for questions”.

A poll conducted this month, with more than 750 respondents from Eco Age’s global community, found that nine in ten respondents (90 percent) said they would boycott a company associated with unfair treatment of workers or environmentally damaging practices.

While 81 percent added that they are doing homework on brands before shopping and investigating whether a fashion chain is actually keeping its ethical, sustainability and environmental promises, with only 4 percent stating that they would continue shopping with a brand or retailer after a scandal.

When it came to concerns, ethical production of clothing was the most important consideration for 28 percent of respondents, more than double the 13 percent who were most concerned with the cost of items.

In addition, durability and repair now outrank trend and price, with over half (54 percent) stating that they most valued durability, while 54 percent said they buy second-hand or repaired clothing much more often than they did ten years ago.

John Higginson, chief executive of Eco Age, said in a statement: “The data confirms what we are seeing across the industry: people want facts, not fluff. The era of performative sustainability is ending. Consumers see through vague promises and glossy campaigns. They want credible data, and proof that change is real.”