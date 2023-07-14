Consumers are still weary of AI, says Kearney report

AI's impact on the fashion industry is undeniable and has become an integral part of the shopping experience. From personalized recommendations based on past behavior to intelligent chatbots and advanced search capabilities, AI is proving its value in reducing friction, enhancing efficiency, and delivering personalised experiences.

However, a recent study by Kearney highlights potential challenges in fully embracing AI in customer service and consumer trust. Consumers may feel frustrated if they are unable to reach a human representative to address their needs, emphasising the importance of striking the right balance between AI and human interaction. Trust is another crucial factor, as data usage can quickly become invasive or creepy if not handled appropriately. Kearney suggests that brands should align AI implementation with their overall narrative and value proposition to build trust among consumers.

While consumer familiarity with AI is growing, Kearney's research indicates that people still lean towards human connections, especially in situations where reciprocity is perceived. Trust in AI depends on the level of human preference and reciprocity. Nevertheless, consumers are generally optimistic about AI's potential and are eager to leverage AI-driven technologies to enhance productivity and simplify everyday life.

As AI continues to shape the fashion industry, brands must navigate the challenges of consumer trust and strike a balance between human and AI interactions to deliver seamless and personalised shopping experiences that resonate with their customers' needs and preferences.